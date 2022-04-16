Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Decreases By 38.2%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 294,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 120,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 111,635 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YTPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 3,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

