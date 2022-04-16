Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Rises By 63.3%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF opened at $6.81 on Friday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

