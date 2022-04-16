Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Rises By 63.3%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF opened at $6.81 on Friday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.
Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TTTPF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.