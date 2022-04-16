Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Drops By 39.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of UGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 1,132,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,813. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

