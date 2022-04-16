Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Grows By 119.1%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the March 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE VIST opened at $9.01 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $782.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 132,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

