Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 31.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

ZLNDY stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

