Short Interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Decreases By 31.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 123.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

