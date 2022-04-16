ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $45.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
In related news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.
About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
