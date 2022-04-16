ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $45.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

