Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)
