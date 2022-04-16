Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

