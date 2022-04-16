Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,158. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

About Silver Tiger Metals (Get Rating)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.