Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.63. Silvergate Capital reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SI opened at $118.18 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.18.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

