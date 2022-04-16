SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 207,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. SinglePoint has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
SinglePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
