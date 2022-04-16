SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 207,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. SinglePoint has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.