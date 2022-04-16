SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 368,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

