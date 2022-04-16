Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF remained flat at $$136.00 on Friday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00.
About Sixt (Get Rating)
