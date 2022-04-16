SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the March 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 189.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

