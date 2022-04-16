Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

