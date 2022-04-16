Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

SNBR stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $125.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

