SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 1,134,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,232. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.17 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.