Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.72).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.25) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SMS stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 793.80. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.37), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,778.59).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

