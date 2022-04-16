Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.72).
SMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.37), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,778.59).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.
Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.
