Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.72).

SMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.37), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,778.59).

SMS stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 670 ($8.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.53). The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 756.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 793.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

