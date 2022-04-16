Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

