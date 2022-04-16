Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

