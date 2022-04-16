SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,044,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,931. SMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.