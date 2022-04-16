SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,044,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,931. SMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
