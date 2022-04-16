Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 1,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.