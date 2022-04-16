Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 1,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $60.07.
About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.