Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,372. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

