Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.3 days.

OTCMKTS SDXOF traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.48. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.