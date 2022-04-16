Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.3 days.
OTCMKTS SDXOF traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.48. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39.
Sodexo Company Profile (Get Rating)
