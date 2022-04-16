SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 1,045,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.43. 368,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $14.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.