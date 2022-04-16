SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Up 115.6% in March

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the March 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,645.0 days.
Separately, UBS Group raised SoftwareONE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of SoftwareONE stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. SoftwareONE has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $24.50.
SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.
