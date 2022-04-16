SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $4,658,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWI stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

