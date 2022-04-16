Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32% mPhase Technologies 0.42% 1.18% 0.65%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and mPhase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 566.37 $18.09 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.36 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Solid Power beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

