Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sompo stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. Sompo has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.