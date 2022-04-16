Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Sonova stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. Sonova has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

