Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 925,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SONY traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,143. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

