Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Short Interest Update

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RIBS remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

