Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Short Interest Update

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RIBS remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
