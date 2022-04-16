SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in March

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SGQRF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.