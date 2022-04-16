Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives $3,000.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,000.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEPJF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($41.05) to GBX 3,000 ($39.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SEPJF opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. Spectris has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

