Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to post $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $19.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 225,087 shares of company stock worth $2,507,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

