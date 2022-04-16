Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SPXSY remained flat at $$83.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.5932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($196.77) to £131.20 ($170.97) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

