Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SRLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 4,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,177. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 542.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.4338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -71.02%.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

