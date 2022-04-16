Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.