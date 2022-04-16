SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. SPX has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

