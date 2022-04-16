SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.