St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,736.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.15) to GBX 1,600 ($20.85) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $17.96 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

