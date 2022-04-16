Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 58.6% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCBFY. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 580 ($7.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

