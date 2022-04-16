Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 58.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCBFY. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 580 ($7.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

