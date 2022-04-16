State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
State Street stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,869. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
