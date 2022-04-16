State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

State Street stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,869. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

