Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will post sales of $666.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.20 million and the lowest is $665.40 million. Stericycle reported sales of $668.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Stericycle by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Stericycle by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

