Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

SRCL stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

