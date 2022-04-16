Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.68.

Several research analysts have commented on STLFF shares. SEB Equities started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.54 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

