Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.71 Million

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to announce $491.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.21 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 204.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

