StockNews.com Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

AVNW opened at $34.06 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $381.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 35.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 126.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.