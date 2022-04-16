StockNews.com Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.52.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $86.45 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

